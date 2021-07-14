SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1,610.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.0% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $259.94 and a 12-month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

