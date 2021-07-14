SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $136.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.58.

