Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 289.1% from the June 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02. Spectra7 Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

