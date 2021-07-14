Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00035971 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00254357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.