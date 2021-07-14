Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Short Interest Down 95.4% in June

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Spire by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Spire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.04. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,852. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

