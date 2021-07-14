Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Trading Down 0.1%

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.58. 305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

SPMYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

