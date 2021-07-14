Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.37.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

