Spirit of Texas Bancshares (STXB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. On average, analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $385.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $193,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,253. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

