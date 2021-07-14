Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 384.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111,690 shares during the quarter. Sportsman’s Warehouse makes up 0.9% of CNH Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CNH Partners LLC owned about 3.20% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $24,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $773.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

