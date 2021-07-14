Spruce House Partnership LLC Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,800,000. Wayfair comprises approximately 43.3% of Spruce House Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Spruce House Partnership LLC owned approximately 4.63% of Wayfair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total value of $964,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total value of $260,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at $45,900,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.75. 20,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,331. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.80 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on W shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.18.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

