SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

