St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

Several analysts recently issued reports on STJ shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,542.50 ($20.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,435.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 31.74. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,543.50 ($20.17).

In related news, insider Andrew Croft sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.39), for a total transaction of £4,884.77 ($6,381.98).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

