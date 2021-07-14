Standard Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $220,349.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $220,349.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00041945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00116220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00151177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,837.50 or 0.99969214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.07 or 0.00953106 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

