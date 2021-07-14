Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.68. 951,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,881. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $106,011,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $86,633,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,200,000 after acquiring an additional 439,200 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.