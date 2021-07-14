Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NYSE:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NYSE:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34.

Shares of GH opened at $121.06 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.