Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.40.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN traded up C$0.41 on Wednesday, hitting C$57.22. 53,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,093. The firm has a market cap of C$6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 35.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$54.60. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.6299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,410,608. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total transaction of C$502,792.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,479,016.29. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,791.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.