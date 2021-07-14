Starname Price Reaches $0.0398 on Top Exchanges (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Starname has a market cap of $3.82 million and $28,668.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Starname has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00050653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.08 or 0.00843861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005442 BTC.

About Starname

IOV is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

