Status Price Hits $0.0650 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $225.47 million and $43.67 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.73 or 0.00850834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.