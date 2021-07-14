Stealth (XST) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $561.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00052296 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00036582 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,755,047 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.