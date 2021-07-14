Stellar Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $5.24 billion and approximately $312.56 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00113059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00153597 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00022117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,866.80 or 0.99512595 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,013 coins and its circulating supply is 23,270,840,644 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

