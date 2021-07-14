Step Finance Trading 28.4% Lower This Week (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $751,997.70 and approximately $388,482.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00112103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00151621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,954.74 or 1.00356173 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.00 or 0.00956219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

