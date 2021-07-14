Stephen W. Laut Sells 575 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total value of C$25,449.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,150,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,167,143.84.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total value of C$221,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total value of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut bought 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.90 per share, with a total value of C$43,732.60.

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$225,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total transaction of C$224,875.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total transaction of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00.

Shares of CNQ traded down C$0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.40. 1,914,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,571,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.31.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

