Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.
In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.