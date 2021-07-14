Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Holdings Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,216 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Sterling Bancorp worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 11.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STL opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STL shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

