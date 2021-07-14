Sterling Bancorp (STL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STL opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STL has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

