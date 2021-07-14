Steven Madden, Ltd. (NYSE:SHOO) Insider Karla Frieders Sells 11,000 Shares

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NYSE:SHOO) insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $470,690.00.

NYSE SHOO opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

