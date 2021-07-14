Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSHD opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.65, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.51. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $1,399,854.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,730 shares in the company, valued at $36,267,539.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,202 shares of company stock worth $61,165,402. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

