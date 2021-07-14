Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $72.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $1,372,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 21.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 135.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 355,684 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

