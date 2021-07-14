Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Up to $60.31

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.31, but opened at $62.18. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 1,184 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 2.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,483 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,563,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,791,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,490,000. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

