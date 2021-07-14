Stitch Fix (NYSE:SFIX) Shares Gap Up to $60.31

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.31, but opened at $62.18. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 1,758 shares traded.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $625,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,124 shares of company stock valued at $22,097,537.

About Stitch Fix (NYSE:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.