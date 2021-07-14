STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $38.17

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.17, but opened at $39.41. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 15,441 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

