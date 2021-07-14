Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 14th (CLNE, DAR, EWTX, EXP, EXPI, EZPW, FHTX, FLUX, FSI, FTEK)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 14th:

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE). The firm issued a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI). The firm issued a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY). Barclays PLC issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

