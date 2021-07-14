Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 14th (EXN, FBRX, FCCY, FGBI, FMAO, FOA, FR, FTSI, FUTU, FVCB)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 14th:

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Excellon Resources Inc alerts:

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $151.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.