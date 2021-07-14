Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 31,081 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,261% compared to the average daily volume of 2,284 call options.

NYSE BHC opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 29,278 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after buying an additional 1,557,740 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $641,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

