Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,978 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 950% compared to the average volume of 950 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA INFL traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. 2,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,799. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $30.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98.

