Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of EOG Resources Call Options (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 77,182 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,174% compared to the typical volume of 6,058 call options.

EOG Resources stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.78. 222,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,138. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 62.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.