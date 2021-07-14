Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of The Hartford Financial Services Group Put Options (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,232 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,728% compared to the typical volume of 505 put options.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after acquiring an additional 946,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,322,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.