Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 251.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,183 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

