Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in June

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Storm Resources stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Storm Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.