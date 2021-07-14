Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$4.00. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRX. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

SRX traded down C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.76. The company had a trading volume of 56,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,543. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$457.85 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Storm Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.44 and a 52-week high of C$4.25.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$73.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

