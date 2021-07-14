StormX Reaches Market Cap of $182.59 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One StormX coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, StormX has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. StormX has a market cap of $182.59 million and $20.17 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00051639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.00851587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005339 BTC.

StormX Profile

STMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

