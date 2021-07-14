STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.54. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 45,025 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

