Stream Protocol (STPL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $127,695.00

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $127,695.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00051287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.09 or 0.00855038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,399,225 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

