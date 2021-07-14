Streamr (DATA) Market Capitalization Achieves $75.31 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.0844 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $75.31 million and $9.63 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,504 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,329 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

