Strike (STRK) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $119.44 million and $12.49 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $40.82 or 0.00125602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00112883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00151474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,520.16 or 1.00055763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00954338 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,925,703 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

