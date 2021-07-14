Strong (STRONG) Price Reaches $267.39

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Strong has a market cap of $36.97 million and $2.72 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $267.39 or 0.00816089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00112010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00151340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,741.04 or 0.99926557 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.47 or 0.00956732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

