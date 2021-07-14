Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 215.7% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SULZF opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. Sulzer has a 12 month low of $77.40 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.41.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

