Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.11.

SMMCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SMMCF opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

