Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up to $34.08

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.08, but opened at $35.24. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 1,102 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.