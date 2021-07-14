Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$64.46. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$63.74, with a volume of 939,369 shares traded.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.5199994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,610,633.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $3,363,449.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

